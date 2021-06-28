NEW STUDY: One in five Michiganders report cannabis use in the past year

FILE – In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults may have led to a slight decline in teen use. That’s according to research published Monday, July 8, 2019, in JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LANSING, Mich. A new study shows Michigan’s legal marijuana industry generated a billion dollars in sales last year.



The study was done to gauge the size of the industry here and according to the Anderson Economic Group

the demand in Michigan for cannabis is high.

Michigan had a nearly $3.2 billion cannabis market in 2020, with nearly 400 licensed medical provisioning centers and 300 licensed adult-use retail stores. One in five Michiganders report cannabis use in the past year, resulting in nearly $1 billion of legal sales reported in 2020.

The regulated cannabis industry generated $169 million in tax and fee revenues in 2020. Approximately 70% of transactions in Michigan’s cannabis market occur outside of retail stores. Illicit sales and other “off-the-books” transactions remain the primary way in which Michiganders procure cannabis.