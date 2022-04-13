LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new study done by Michigan State University finds how the pandemic has slowed down the achievement growth for students in Michigan.

The study measured Michigan students test scores from 2020 to 2021, showing how results dropped from 50% to 40% within that school year.

Last fall, students scored below normal across most grade level, especially in math and reading.

But Professor of Education Policy Katharine Strunk there are ways Michigan can get students back on track.

“We’ve done a great job I think writing from the federal and the state. Increased funding for schools and districts to help accelerate student learning. And I think that is just a critical thing to continue to do. Another piece of that is to target that funding. To the students and districts who need it the most. So again, we are showing a quarter of students making no progress whatsoever on their student achievement test. So, we’d wanna see the money hopefully being funneled more towards those students to help them catch up.”

The report shows that students who went back to in-person learning typically did better than the ones in districts that were fully remote.