BATH TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Bath Township’s Board of Trustees moved Monday night to appoint a new supervisor.

The move comes after Supervisor Marie Howe resigned in a November 1 letter.

The Board unanimously approved Ryan Fewins-Bliss to the post. He said Howe’s resignation was a surprise. While he said he understood the frustrations outlined by Howe in her resignation letter, he said she was often an outlier compared to the direction of the rest of the board.

“Just because folks are not voting alongside her or agreeing with her,” he said, “doesn’t mean democracy isn’t happening or the will of the people isn’t happening or that people are against you. It’s supposed to be an exchange of ideas and sometimes your ideas win and sometimes they don’t.”

Bath Township Clerk Brenda Butler-Challender swears in newly appointed Bath Township Supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss. (WLNS)

She denied Fewins-Bliss claims.

“I was not frustrated because things were not going my way,” she said in a phone interview. “That was not at all. For them, there was no my way, for them, it was how they wanted to respond to me.”

The Bath Township electronic sign (WLNS)

In her resignation dated Wednesday of last week, Howe cited her frustration that the Township Board refused to reimburse her more than $20,000 in legal fees she racked up defending herself against an assault charge brought by a township office worker. She was acquitted of the charge.

Former Bath Twp. Supervisor Marie Howe. (WLNS)

“The continued actions of the Bath Charter Township Board of Trustees and the Bath Charter Township’s Administration has resulted in our township suffering humiliation and stagnation,” Howe said in the letter. “…Regardless of the consistent lack of support provided me and many voters, it has been an honor to be elected and serve our community.”

She tells 6 News she felt the Board was stacked against her – and had been since she was elected in 2020. Her term was to expire in November of 2024.

Her troubles mounted after she was found not guilty, she said. The Township, she said, failed to pay her bills and did not move her back into the office. She also said she was disappointed by the decision to appoint Jack Phillips as a Trustee, on Oct. 11. Phillips had been the supervisor for the township but lost to Howe in the 2020 election.

The gavel at a Bath Twp. Board of Trustees’ meeting. (WLNS)

Her disappointment grows out of concern Phillips did not attend the meeting and therefore was not available to answer questions from the Board.

Trustee Cheryl Kellerman said she understands some of Howe’s concerns. Ultimately, however, she says the final say on the fractious few months will be up to voters in November of 2024.

“I think we have looked very bad to the public,” Kellerman said. “I believe the voters will have their way if they agree with us, or don’t agree with it. It will be up to the voters I think that’s the way it should be.”

With Fewins-Bliss elevated to the Supervisor post, the Township Board will be accepting applications for vacant Trustee post until 5 p.m. on November 15. The Board will review the applications on Nov. 20.