New team aims to crackdown on robocalls

According to YouMail, Americans collectively receive more than a billion robocalls every month, and a lot of times illegally. That’s why the Michigan Attorney General’s Office launched the Robocall Crackdown Team. Their message to those trying to scam the people of Michigan is clear.



“We have the ability to track now so if you are conducting illegal robocalls, and we detect it. We will come after you,” said Assistant Attorney General, Wisam Naoum.

Experts say the rise in robocalls comes from the advancement of technology, such as cheap auto dialer software that can send out calls in massive numbers. These scams can be as simple as someone claiming a family member needs money for jail bail, or someone pretending to work for the IRS looking to steal personal information. In the matter of seconds you could be out a few hundred dollars.

To hunt down these criminals, the team put together an online data base, and they need the help of the community through the submission of complaints.

“We actually are looking for the public to complain because we need that information to better understand robocall trends, and so that we can track the data so that we can know what kind of scams are going on at any given time, and then for us to be able to enforce, said Naoum.



The state is also currently working on new legislation to close current loopholes and provide new tools to aggressively attack illegal robocallers.



Here is a link to the full list of resources to better protect yourself from robocalls, or if you want to report a robocall scam.



https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-82917_94178—,00.html



