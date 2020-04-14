New telephone hotline for Jackson County residents who need COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, MI – The Center for Family Health has created a telephone hotline for people in Jackson County and surrounding areas who suspect they need testing for COVID-19.

The hotline number is 517-748-5363.

Starting Monday, CFH began providing drive-through testing for COVID19 as part of a major expansion of testing resources available in Michigan. It established the COVID-19 Testing Hotline to streamline that process for patients.

Hotline callers will speak to medical providers about their symptoms and risk factors.

If screening indicates COVID-19 testing is appropriate under medical guidelines, an appointment will be set. Testing is done under a large tent in a drive-through system established outside the main CFH office at 505 N. Jackson Street, Jackson. Testing is available to all members of the community, not just existing patients of the Center for Family Health.