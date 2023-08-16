MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A new thrift business is coming to Mason on Wednesday evening, and it will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Nana’s Treasure Attic is not your average thrift store. It is a carefully curated shopping experience allowing shoppers to explore a premium selection of “pre-loved” clothing and accessories while catering to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

Their mission is to provide an elevated thrift shopping experience that provides stylish fashions and sustainable items for the home.

“We are thrilled to unveil Nana’s Treasure Attic to the Mason community and beyond,” said Sharla Horton, Executive Director of the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 16. at 5:30 p.m. and will happen at 409 N. Cedar St., Mason, MI 48854.