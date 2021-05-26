New unit announcing first exoneration

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this morning, Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with representatives with Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School innocence project will announce the first exoneration from the state’s new Conviction Integrity Unit.

The man set to be free has served 32 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and he is expected to be released shortly after his scheduled court hearing at 10 a.m. this morning.

The school’s innocence project, which is part of the innocence network, is credited for assisting in the release of more than 375 wrongfully accused prisoners.

With DNA testing, Western’s Cooley Law School is responsible for the exoneration of five men.