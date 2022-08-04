HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Video released by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office shows first responders administering Narcan to three unconscious, overdosing people at a restaurant in Holt.

On July 22, Ingham County received numerous 911 calls reporting that three people at Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies located the three unconscious people, who were in various stages of cardiac arrest.

Bodycam footage shows Ingham County deputies and Delhi Township Fire Department medics using Narcan, medication that can help prevent a fatal opioid overdose, and providing other life saving treatment to revive three individuals.

Eventually, all three were miraculously saved and were later transported to local hospitals by the Delhi Township and Lansing Fire Departments.

“Without the immediate lifesaving measures of both Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies and the Delhi Township Fire Department, this very likely could have been a triple tragedy,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said at the time.