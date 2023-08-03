LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Construction is set to begin on a new elementary school building in Eagle, northwest of Lansing.

The Grand Ledge Board of Education (GLPS) unanimously approved the building of the new Wacousta Elementary School building in November of last year.

Map of the new Wacousta campus after the project is completed (via GLPS)

GLPS is hosting a groundbreaking event on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the site located at 9135 Herbison Rd in Eagle.

There will be a ceremonial shoveling of dirt at the event, and Superintendent Bill Barnes will be present.