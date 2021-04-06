New warnings for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

FILE – This Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, shows her driving towards the United Arab Emirates – Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1, 2014, in Saudi Arabia. The family of the leading Saudi women’s rights activist says she has been released from prison after nearly three years behind bars. The sisters of Loujain al-Hathloul tweeted the news on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Loujain al-Hathloul, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA is now warning drivers this morning about the importance of focusing on the road.

Safety officials say smartphones remain the top distraction for drivers, including in-vehicle technology and then passengers.

On average, nine people die every day due to accidents involving distracted drivers which is actually a 10% increase from the previous year.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, there were 64 fatal crashes across Michigan involving distracted drivers which resulted in 71 deaths.

Officials say, drivers should put their phone away altogether or simply pull over if the phone must be used.