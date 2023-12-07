LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County judge and community leaders hope to connect with young people who get in trouble on weapons-related charges.

A new Juvenile Weapons Court will intervene in cases in which a child from 10-17 years old gets a non-injury-related charge, like carrying a concealed weapon in a car or on their body.

To be eligible for the program, they can’t have any prior history with the court. The program will consist of meetings with mentors and a referral to the Mikey 23 Foundation, as well as a career program.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of Ingham County 30th Circuit Court said the goal is to reduce the chances that the young person will end up in front of a court again.

“That’s what we are hoping, here; to stop the next crime and the next crime so we can stop the recidivism and really help these juveniles become responsible adults who are responsible and who raise responsible children as well,” Aquilina said.

The move comes months after Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee reaffirmed his commitment to tackle gun violence. He says he’s excited for the program.

“The realization that our offenders are youthful and are getting more youthful as we progress,” says Chief Sosebee, “is time for people to stand up and make a decision such as this specialty court to make sure we address the real problem youth violence.”

Mike Lynn, executive director of The Village Lansing says he’s optimistic on the program but would like to see some expansions on who’s eligible along with what community resources are connected to the court.

He says the weapons court is a step in the right direction in keeping kids out of the courtroom.

“It’s important to catch them before they get to that point but ultimately its not always possible, he says. “When they have them {the courts} – instead of slapping sentences or putative damages on them, let’s figure out how to rehabilitate them.”

The first program starts next week, with five participants.