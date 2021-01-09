New year gym memberships increase despite the pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Going to the gym is still the top new year resolution for many, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Grace Newcome, it was the pandemic that actually inspired her to workout.

Newcome was new to Powerhouse Gym in Lansing. She’s a Michigan State University student and said going online last semester left her inside most days.

“Not walking to class, not going to see friends and stuff,” Newcome said.

So, Newcome got a gym membership.

“It feels good to like come here and know that I’m doing something for myself,” Newcome said.

She said the pandemic hasn’t discouraged people from coming to the gym, but instead has motivated them.

“I think people were probably just sick of being cooped up in their homes and they’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s get back out there,’ ” Newcome said.

That’s good news for gym manager, Steve Zavori.

“We’re actually surprised at the amount of memberships we’ve been selling,” Zavori said.

He said from September to December, they sold more gym memberships than ever before. He said they’re getting twice as many memberships and he expects that to continue into 2021.

“The phones been ringing off the hook. We’ve had a lot of people come in, and I think it’s going to be a really good January for us as well,” Zavori said.

Whether that’s riding a bike or walking on a treadmill, Zavori said more people are focusing on their fitness.

“People want to be proactive and come in and be as healthy as they can,” Zavori said.

He said most of their members are MSU students, but during the pandemic more people in the community have joined as well.