LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An old building is getting new life.

It will be used to serve the needs of children and young adults in mid-Michigan.

There were plenty of hard hats at the old McLaren hospital site Tuesday morning.

The area is being repurposed to serve the children of Lansing. The celebration marked the beginning of a transformation for the Jackson House, which will serve as a safe place for kids without a stable home environment

“This will be our new shelter for homeless and runaway youth and we are right here with a lot of community support behind us, and just really excited to get the work started,” said Chief Executive Officer of Child and Family Charities Julie Thomasma.

The house will be used as a transitional living space, and short term emergency shelter for at-risk youth.

“We run into so many homeless youth that we don’t have enough space for. I think with this new building the resources will be all under one roof, and so will the clients and so we can better serve them,” said Natosha D’Angelo, program coordinator for Community Housing for Youth.

Officials say this is an amazing way to address the needs of the Lansing community.

“We’ve had such an outpouring of support for this project I think it has been really important because this has allowed us to repurpose a building here in south Lansing [and] give it a wonderful mission and just getting it ready for youth to move in hopefully, probably just at the start of next year,” Thomasma said.

Jackson National life insurance donated nearly $1 million to the project.

Officials are hoping to raise an other $11 million for expansion.