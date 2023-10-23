LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new state program will help provide temporary support to refugees and other newcomers in Michigan.

A forthcoming rental subsidy program will provide temporary support for refugees and other newcomer populations to Michigan, according to a news release Monday from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Newcomer Rental Subsidy program will be supported by the Housing and Community Development Fund, which is managed by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

It will also be supported by the Office of Global Michigan’s investment of money from the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to the release.

The subsidy program gives refugees, asylees, and other newcomer populations the chance to apply for rental subsidy assistance, to help families integrate into communities and become self-sufficient.

Eligibility for the rental assistance, which lasts up to a year, is largely based on immigration status and household income. The amount of financial support per eligible household will range from $300-$500 per month, depending on household size.

You can click here to find out more about the program, to see eligibility criteria and to apply for the subsidy program.