Newly passed budget includes $2 million for Lansing Performing Arts Center

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan state legislature passed a budget deal for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that includes $2 million from the State of Michigan for a Performing Arts Center in Lansing.

“We have been working on the creation of a Performing Arts Center in Lansing for many years that will primarily serve as a live music venue. I am proud that my advocacy and the leadership of Sen. Hertel will help make those tentative plans a reality for our city and region,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The new center will have 1,200 to 1,500 seats and will house the Lansing Public Media Center.

The City of Lansing has determined that it can use up to $8 million in Public Education and Government Acess Programing funds to pay for the project.

“We are at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting entertainers and performing arts to the Capital City simply because we do not have the space that other regions around the state offer,” said Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. (D-East Lansing) Minority Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This important investment will be transformational for our community, and I was proud to advocate for this funding.”