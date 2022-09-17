GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a lot of eyes on Bridgewater Place in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday as people rappel 18 stories down the building as part of Easterseals “Over The Edge” event.

WOOD TV’s Ellen Bacca, Brittany Flowers and Brennan Prill had the opportunity to go “over the edge” Friday afternoon ahead of the official event.

WOOD TV’s Ellen Bacca, Brittany Flowers, and Brennan Prill had the opportunity to go ‘Over the Edge’ with Easterseals ahead of the official event. (Sept. 16, 2022)

Each rappeller has to raise $1,000 to participate. Proceeds from “Over The Edge” will go to support Easterseals Michigan programs and services right here in West Michigan. The nonprofit has been working to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities and special needs and their families for more than 100 years.

The community is invited to watch people descend from the top of Bridgewater Place on Saturday while enjoying food, music and fun.

If you’d like to support a rappeller or donate to Easterseals, you can find more information here.