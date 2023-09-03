Former teacher Larry Button showed his 1959 Chevrolet Corvette at the 39th Uncle John’s Cruise In.

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — With the rev of an engine, the 39th year of Uncle John’s Cruise In is finally underway.

The one-day car show on Sept. 3 brought in thousands to Uncle John’s Cider Mill to show off their rides–one of which was a former automotive teacher for St. Johns High School.

“This is one of our class projects in ’71, started out to be a drag-race car,” said Larry Button, former teacher and the owner of a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette.

But after a few blown engines, the Corvette would sit in Button’s garage for the next few years–until he gained some new motivation.

“It was taking up two-and-a-half stalls in the garage, and my wife said, ‘You know, why don’t you put it back together and make a street car out of it,’ and that is what we have now,” Button said.

With the help of his students, Button put the ’59 Corvette back together. Even years later, his students still remember him and that car.





Larry Button’s 1959 Corvette

“I can’t leave my house without running into students, parents, and so it’s been pretty rewarding,” said Button.

Organizers of the car show say that, since its start in 1984, they have wanted to make it a family-friendly event. Now, they’re seeing a new wave of young people coming in.

“Lot of families come up to me and say, ‘I remember my mother brought me out here,’ and now the next generation is beginning to come,” said “Uncle John”–the man, the myth, and the legend/owner of Uncle John’s Cider Mill.

The event was over Sunday, but on Sept. 24, Uncle John’s Cider Mill will be hosting a 5K run.