JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders at Jackson College are evaluated their next steps after voters resoundingly rejected a millage proposal Tuesday night.

Voters were asked to approve a millage that could have put more than a million dollars to support security, cybersecurity and building needs for the college, but by a margin of 56.8% to 43.2% voters said ‘No’ at the polls.

The lose hit as the College is already under pressure from students and faculty concerned about discrimination, sexual harassment and how complaints about both have been handled by the college.

Board Chair John Crist said the controversies may have impacted the vote.

“It’s disappointing, but we’ve been here before and it’s happened,” Crist said. “I think one of the key elements to this is that we’ve had some situations happening in the college here, which I think may have caused some problems with that, okay. Although I know by looking at the numbers and so forth, this is the least number of difference between pluses and minus.”