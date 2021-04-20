Nextcycle Michigan recycling initiative begins

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy joined the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a group of bipartisan lawmakers, and Meijer to announce a new recycling initiative called “Nextcycle Michigan”

Officials say, it is the largest collaborative effort in state history to rejuvenate the state’s recycling and recovery economy.

$4.9 million in recycling grants from Renew Michigan are going to be distributed to 45 communities and businesses.

In addition, the Whitmer administration is committing $97 million to recycling projects with Goodwill Industries… the Henry Ford Health System and more than 30 other Michigan companies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan