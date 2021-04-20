Nextcycle Michigan recycling initiative begins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy joined the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a group of bipartisan lawmakers, and Meijer to announce a new recycling initiative called “Nextcycle Michigan”

Officials say, it is the largest collaborative effort in state history to rejuvenate the state’s recycling and recovery economy.

$4.9 million in recycling grants from Renew Michigan are going to be distributed to 45 communities and businesses.

In addition, the Whitmer administration is committing $97 million to recycling projects with Goodwill Industries… the Henry Ford Health System and more than 30 other Michigan companies.