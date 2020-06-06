NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says “we were wrong” amid protests

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video statement on Friday saying “we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier” who were protesting police brutality. The statement comes amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, but also years of controversy when the NFL refused to support Colin Kaepernick and other players who knelt in protest over police brutality.

Protests continued Friday during the day as Minneapolis, where Floyd died, said it would end the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police.