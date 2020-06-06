NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says “we were wrong” amid protests

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video statement on Friday saying “we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier” who were protesting police brutality. The statement comes amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, but also years of controversy when the NFL refused to support Colin Kaepernick and other players who knelt in protest over police brutality.
Protests continued Friday during the day as Minneapolis, where Floyd died, said it would end the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police.