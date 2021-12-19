NHL will shut down Red Wings amid COVID-19 protocol through the NHL holiday break

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The Detroit Red Wings will be shut down through the scheduled National Hockey League’s (NHL) holiday break scheduled for Dec. 26th.

The NHL Public Relations announced the decision on its Twitter page.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @DetroitRedWings have been shut down at least through the scheduled completion of the @NHL’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/E57I3F2Hom pic.twitter.com/2CUmMc8oBQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021

The decision was made by the NHL, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and club medical groups due to the positive COVID-19 cases continuing to spread.

The decision on when the Red Wings training facilities will reopen will be made in the following days by the NHLPA and League will review and revise the Red Wings’ season schedule.

For more information regarding the Detroit Red Wings schedule and tickets click here.