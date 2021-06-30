Nicholas Johnson found competent to stand trial for murder

PORTAGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Portage man accused of killing both of his parents has now been found competent to stand trial for murder.

Experts determined Nicholas Johnson is able to understand the charges against him and his case is now scheduled for a probable cause conference next week.

He’s charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents Gary and Laura Johnson.

Authorities say he shot and killed them at their Portage home back in February.

Johnson is also considered a person of interest in the case of a missing 17-year-old.

The probable cause conference is on July 6.