GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Trucks, buses, semi-trucks – and for the eagle-eyed, a WLNS live truck — and vehicles of all types wrapped in lights made their way through downtown Grand Ledge Friday night. It was the 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade.

With hundreds of people in the area to celebrate, it was an opportunity to welcome in the holiday season and support the community.

“Our two oldest daughters are in the parade with their dance class,” The Glover Family said. “So it’s pretty exciting.”

Community members were encouraged to write a letter to Santa Claus — and the Jolly Old Elf made sure there was a mailbox on hand to speed the letters to the Northpole. Friday’s 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade. (WLNS) 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade included a visit by Santa Claus. (WLNS) In preparation for Friday’s 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade, there was a chili cook-off competition. (WLNS) The 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade was given the go when the city’s Christmas tree was lit up. (WLNS) WLNS 6 News live truck was doing double duty Friday night at the Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade. (WLNS) 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade featured the Grand Ledge Comet Pompon squad. (WLNS) A snowman caught a ride on a pickup truck for the 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade. (WLNS) Two entries from the 51st Annual Grand Ledge Night Lights Christmas Parade Friday. (WLNS)

Ella Stephenson exclaimed, “Our friend Madelyn is going to be in the parade and she’s going to be riding a horse.”

Excitement was mounting before the parade stepped of, as the downtown was bustling with activities.

“Here at the library, we have the Beagle Middle School carolers that are going to be singing; a model train display, gingerbread kits and lots of fun activities,” Grand Ledge Area District Library Marking Coordinator Stefanie Black said.

A few feet away, at the historic Grand Ledge Opera House. That’s where the Grand Ledge Rotary Chili Cook-off was spicing things up.

Eaton County Commissioner Blake Mulder was one of the contestants. He was dishing out three different versions of venison chili.

“We’ve been here for at least 25 years always during the parade,” Mulder told 6 News. “It’s a great community event. People come out and watch the parade and then wander on in and enjoy delicious chili.”

Former Eaton County Sheriff and State Sen. Rick Jones was also on hand. He’s running for supervisor in neighboring Oneida Township.

“My favorite part is serving people,” he said. “We have a venison chili. We have a spicier chili—all sorts of choices here tonight.”

In addition to feasting on the competing chilis, the community was afforded an opportunity to write a letter to Santa Claus, enjoy barbecue, popcorn – and of course hot cocoa – while keeping warm at the Fire Pit in the Plaza. And as the parade was getting ready to roll, the Grand Ledge Christmas Tree was the first to light up Bridge St.