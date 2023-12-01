LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of year ago. The 51st annual Night Lights Christmas Parade will step off Friday night in Grand Ledge.

The parade is full of lights, music and an appearance by Santa Claus. Before the nighttime parade gets started, people are getting their hands on some gingerbread house kits at the Grand Ledge Area District Library.

And that’s not the only pre-parade activity taking place–people can also get their hands on some food, write letters to Santa and stay cozy by the fire pit in the plaza.

Santa will make an appearance at the end of the parade, and we hear he’s supposed to trade in his red sleigh for a red fire truck.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. at the Grand Ledge Fire Department. The owner of Slacks Barbecue, who has his food truck ready, said he’s looking forward to a big turnout.

“They said it’s the biggest parade they’ve ever had down here, so I think they’re expecting a really large turnout,” said Stacks Barbeque owner Jason Daniels. “However, with the weather the way it is, hard to expect. But this whole area right here where they’re doing the Christmas tree lighting should be very busy tonight.”

There’s also a chili cook-off set to kick off at the Grand Ledge Opera House at 6 p.m.