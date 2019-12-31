No Ball? Here’s what other cities drop on New Year’s Eve

The PEEPS Chick mascot dances with the crowd at the 8th annual PEEPSFEST at SteelStacks on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Bethlehem, Pa. The annual two day festival consists of family friendly activities and a PEEPS Chick Drop along with fireworks at dusk. (Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Just Born Quality Confections)

Aside from the LED ball that drops in New York City’s Times Square, other cities have adopted their own version of a “ball drop” by dropping local-specific items on New Year’s Eve.

Flea Drop in Eastover, North Carolina

Photo via Cumberland County, NC. Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

A 3-foot-tall insect made out of fabric, foam, wire and wood will be dropped in North Carolina for the 9th year this New Year’s Eve, and it even has a name: Jasper. Jasper the Flea represents part of the city’s heritage because a portion of the city used to be known as Flea Hill due to an infestation in the past. On New Year’s Eve, community members gather at the Eastover Community Building for open floor dancing and family friendly event.

Iceberg Lettuce Drop in Yuma, Arizona

On New Year’s Eve, a head of iceberg lettuce, dressed in fabric will be dropped in Yuma’s Historic Downtown. This New Year’s Eve will be the second time the lettuce is dropped and lit from inside. From 8 p.m. to midnight, there will be live music, food and beverages. The iceberg lettuce is representative of the community’s agricultural roots, — in fact, the city produces 93 percent of the nation’s winter leafy vegetables.

Sartori Big Cheese Drop in Plymouth, Wisconsin

Based in the Cheese Capital of the World, the city of Plymouth Wisconsin will drop a cheese at 10 p.m. for a family-friendly celebration. The event includes live music, cheese hors d’oeuvres. This New Year’s Eve marks the 13th annual celebration of the cheese dropping in downtown Plymouth.

The Great Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff, Arizona

Photo: Weatherford Hotel

A seven-foot tall metal ponderosa pinecone will drop in Flagstaff at the Weatherford Hotel for the 20th time this New Year’s Eve. The tradition began when the hotel celebrated its 100 year anniversary.

PEEPS Chick Drop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

The PEEPS Chick mascot dances with the crowd at the 8th annual PEEPSFEST at SteelStacks on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Bethlehem, Pa. The annual two day festival consists of family friendly activities and a PEEPS Chick Drop along with fireworks at dusk. (Jeff Fusco/AP Images for Just Born Quality Confections)

As part of a two-day Peeps Fest, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania will ring in the new year with an illuminated chick. It’s 400 pounds and just under 5 feet tall. Bethlehem is also the site of the Peep Factory.