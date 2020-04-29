No ceremony? no problem! Family celebrates newly graduated Doctor with a surprise virtual party

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Sarah Moore has dreamed of becoming a Doctor since she was 12yrs old, and after eight years of undergrad and medical school, it was happening.

“I’m so relieved and so happy to be done, just because it was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life.”

But because of COVID-19, her chance to walk across the stage, and be hooded as a Doctor in front of her loved ones, was stripped away.

“It was just going to be a moment that would be ingrained in my memory forever,” says Moore.

Sarah was crushed, but determined to not let her monumental accomplishment go uncelebrated, Moore’s husband Brett created a private facebook page and invited all her family in friends.

Together they created a surprise virtual graduation celebration, with over 30 people joining in on a joint zoom call.

Moore would have walked on Thursday, but says having all her loved ones together, even if its through a computer, was more than enough.