A still from body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting in Bath Township on Jan. 2.

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — No charges will be filed in the Jan. 2 officer-involved shooting in Bath Township.

Michigan State Police has turned over its investigation to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, determining that the shooting was a reasonable use of force.

On Jan. 2, the Bath Township Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Dutch Hills trailer park.

During the interaction, 24-year-old Lucas Gainforth came out of his home and started yelling at Bath Township Police Sgt. Christopher Hamilton and his neighbor before going back inside.

Gainforth then came out of the home holding what appeared to be a handgun, later revealed to be a replica. When Gainforth did not drop the apparent weapon, Sgt. Hamilton fired 10 shots at him, hitting him multiple times.

“The officer involved shooting of Mr. Gainforth that resulted in his death was a tragedy for Mr. Gainforth and his family, Sgt. Hamilton, and the community as a whole. After reviewing the evidence, the shooting at issue was a reasonable use of force given the circumstances at hand at the time of the shooting,” Clinton County Prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo wrote in a press release.

Bath Township Police Chief Gary Smith announced that the department found no wrongdoing in its own internal investigation.

“This was a tragedy for all involved. Our hearts go out to Sgt. Hamilton and his family, as well as the family of the deceased, 24-year-old Lucas Charles Gainforth,” Smith said.

You can watch the interaction between police and Gainforth here. Viewer discretion is advised.