LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten will not seek the death penalty in the case against Rashad Maleek Trice.

The notice was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan, located in Grand Rapids.

Totten obtained indictments against Trice in July. He is accused of kidnapping and killing of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith. A statewide search for Cole-Smith occurred over the Fourth of July holiday. Her body was found in an alley in Detroit a day later.