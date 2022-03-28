CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A week after 23 firefighters quit in protest, city leaders hold a special meeting in hopes of getting them back on the job. Charlotte residents and city council members heard from both sides during Monday night’s meeting; the mayor and the former volunteer firefighters.

The room was near capacity as citizens shared their concerns over how the issues between the mayor and volunteer firefighters have been handled. Some residents who spoke said they hope to see the volunteers back on duty.

“Dropping our boots was the hardest thing we ever had to do. We never wanted to leave you unprotected and it has been killing us every minute since we have not been in our boots serving this community,” said Ron Smith, a former volunteer firefighter.

Smith said last week’s decision to leave the profession he loves was a difficult one. The meeting started with him sharing the list of issues that led to the walkout. He claimed the mayor overstepped procedure several times by addressing conduct, budget, and operation issues directly with the department, instead of the city manager.

Several residents spoke up to share their support for the more than 20 volunteer firefighters who resigned.

“I do thank all of your guys, it’s been very emotional being here. Like my step mom says it’s like a death in the family. It’s very emotional like these guys don’t want to do it,” said Allison Neumann, the daughter of a volunteer firefighter.

There was little community support for Mayor Michael Armitage. He however said he went through the proper channels to share his concerns and thought many of the issues were already resolved.

“I have a deep level of frustration that we’re here discussing these issues again,” he said, “I thought we had an agreement to put this behind us.”

Some council members said they’re worried about the safety of the community, as negotiations continue. No decision or agreement was made during the meeting because the fire chief was not present to speak with the city manager, a requirement for any negotiation.

Smith said he’s disappointed by the outcome but he’s glad to have the community behind him.

“We’ve known the community supports us, they tell us every day we run into people. But it’s really great to have them here and show their support again,” Smith said.

Charlotte’s Fire Chief Robert Vogel announced he will resign from his position effective April 4th, 2022. Negotiations will continue while the next city council is set for April 4th.