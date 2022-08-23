LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.

They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes.

The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months now, and Tuesday was just one of the many protests they’ve held just this year alone.

They say while things have not changed when it comes to getting their disabled relatives proper care, they hope demonstrations like these can help make change.

“Eight people died already because of these changes, and they should be looking out for the vulnerable in our community,” said protestor Julie Anderson.

Comprised of all ages, sizes, and all disabilities, more than 50 people crowded the streets and sidewalks in Howell this afternoon.

“Citizens’ insurance has done so much damage to people by denying and delaying payments to both the survivors and the providers who care for them,” said We Can’t Wait Executive Director Peggy Campbell.

Even after the protest was blocked with barriers, people like Julie Anderson who cares for her son Grant didn’t stop. Grant became disabled 15 years ago today on Tuesday.

“We changed our lives, my husband and I gave up our careers in order to care for Grant. And now they’re taking away the security we had,” Julie said.

“I’ve regressed instead of progressed. I haven’t been able to do as much,” Grant said.

The Executive Director from the Insurance Alliance of Michigan sent 6 News a statement about the demonstration, saying:

“Though some wish to turn back and return to an outdated auto no-fault system, they’ve seen bipartisan auto no-fault reforms work for millions, that includes more than $5 billion back in the pockets of Michigan drivers.”

But one thing is for certain the group We Can’t Wait says they won’t wait to stop fighting until change is made.

We Can’t Wait’s goal for the November election is to vote for non-partisan candidates.