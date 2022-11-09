JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A new jail will not be coming to downtown Jackson.

This comes as the proposal that would have paid to build the new facility failed to pass. About 58% of people voted against it.

The Jackson County jail built in the ’50s isn’t going anywhere.

This comes as the sheriff’s department says they’ve been applying band-aid solutions to a variety of problems for years.

“We knew that it was going to be a Herculean task to convince the voters in the short window of time that we had since this was placed on the ballot to pass this proposal,” said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schutte.

The department said it had 90 days to put together the proposal for the new jail. Officials say the current jail is showing its age and it’s falling apart.

It was expected to cost around $52 million, and voters said no thanks.

Shuette is disappointed and says they will do what they can to make repairs.

“I believe that we are going to be okay but we still need to figure out a way to get out of the current situation that we are in, because we are just one disaster away from things not being OK,” he said.

This is one of two county public safety proposals that failed. The effort to upgrade the county’s 911 system also came up short.

“We just have a terrible economy right now and until things start turning around and people feel more secure financially, you can expect this kind of thing to go on,” said Schuette.

Sheriff Schuette says there will be no cuts to his department and he’s still hopeful a new jail will come in the future.

“I don’t think that this is over. We need to look at other options on how we can fund this facility.”

