LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Charlotte Fire Department, along with almost ten other emergency agencies, worked together to bring a fire at the local Comfort Inn Hotel under control Wednesday night without anyone being injured.

Fire crews were called out at 11:21 p.m. to the hotel when someone working at the hotel said they had a fire in one of the rooms.

No one injured in Charlotte hotel fire. (Photo: Charlotte Fire Dept.)

It only took firefighters five minutes to arrive on the scene, according to the department. At that time, firefighters said they attacked the fire from the outside and were able to get everyone out of the building.

Once firefighters brought the fire under control, all guests who were staying there were relocated to another local hotel for the night.

At this time, the Charlotte Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and it does not think the fire was suspicious.