LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Multiple fire crews responded to the clubhouse at Woodland Lakes Apartments for a fire that started in the gym.

Officials on scene say that they believe it was an electrical fire, but they are still investigating.

Crews arrived on scene just before midnight. When they got to the clubhouse, there was smoke and flames coming from the window of the clubhouse. The fire was quickly put out.

Burnt gym equipment inside the clubhouse gym

No one was in the gym when the fire broke out and no one was injured.