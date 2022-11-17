LOCKE TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A landfill will not be coming to Locke Township.

Residents began worrying about a landfill after Granger, a waste company, bought a large parcel of land in the area. Locke Twp. Supervisor Dorothy Hart said the company has no plans to develop the property right away.

A farmer in the area has been contracted to keep farming the land. Buildings were demolished as they were allegedly unsafe for humans.

The company told 6 News it may build a solar farm on the site in the future.

“It’s a great project to do with emphasis on electric vehicles and such. To be in the business where you have a solar farm to feed the electricity that people are going to need is important,” said Granger Marketing Director John Zimmerman.

In a statement, Hart said she met with Granger President and CEO Keith Granger Thursday morning to find out more about the plans.

Farmer Skylar Jabs lives next door to the land. His farm is nearly 100 years old.

“I guess [solar] would be an upgrade from a landfill for sure,” he said.

Jabs says he’s thankful to see neighbors come together with their concerns. He feels worries were warranted.

Looking ahead, he is cautiously optimistic that the land will only be used for a solar farm.

“I do hope to hear from them and be part of the discussion and one thing that scares me the most is that once you get rezoned for commercial or something else, plans change,” said Jabs.

Zimmerman says the company already collects methane gas from landfills as part of its renewable energy effort. He says they are still looking for a partner for their solar plan before presenting anything to the Township.