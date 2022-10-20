It sure looks like The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a cold winter for the majority of the United States. (Kelley Bayern)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its annual winter forecast for the 2022-2023 season, and it’s looking like we’ll be having a cold winter in Michigan.

According to NOAA, this year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.

Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and norht to the Alaska Panhandle.

Michigan will be near-normal in the Lower Peninsula with slightly below-normal temperatures farther north.

The Winter Outlook map for precipitation shows wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western Alaska.

We all know what that means – more shoveling snow than usual.