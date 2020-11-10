Non-profit group highlights need for adoption help

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Increased need for adoption support and loving families across the state is happening amid National Adoption Month.

Today, Samaritas, one of the largest providers of adoption services in Michigan, led a virtual discussion to call attention to the state of adoption and the need for support from the community.

“I just encourage you to open your hearts to possibilities, again the art of the possible, and all that you can do and be for these vulnerable children who desperately need loving, forever families.”

November is National Adoption Month and with the pandemic spreading, keeping healthy is more important than ever.