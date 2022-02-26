DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — In honor of Black History Month, Communities in Schools of Michigan highlighted black hair care with their Hair Like Mine event.

Mothers, daughters, fathers and sons gathered for a celebration of curls, coils and kinks. Program coordinators aimed to empower, educate and celebrate hair of every type and texture.

Many had the opportunity to learn more about different hairstyles and products to style and maintain all hair types.

Robin Smith is a Student Support Coordinator for Communities in Schools and said that this kind of representation matters.

“We wanted to make sure that with the theme of black history which is health and wellness that we show young people healthy images of themselves, but also how to care for their hair,” Smith said.

The event featured a hair demonstration along with a question and answer session with Latoya Burnette and Verna Hills who are licensed cosmetologists with more than 20 years of experience.

“To us this is like giving back to the community being able to share our gift with the world, with the students and their parents,” Burnette said.

Communities in Schools of Michigan is an organization with a mission to support students and empower them to stay in school and achieve in life. The non-profit provided free books and hair care samples for children at the event like Victoria Sauceda.

“Honestly it’s amazing like I don’t even know how to describe it’s just learning about different types of cultures and how other people would do hair,” Sauceda said.