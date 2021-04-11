Non-profit in Albion will house 240 unaccompanied migrant children

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — Starr Commonwealth in Albion said they’ll soon house 240 unaccompanied migrant children.
The non-profit said the Federal Department of Health and Human Services needs to use its campus to temporarily shelter migrant children 12 years-old and younger.
Starr Commonwealth was originally created for runaway boys more than 100 years ago. According to its website, the organization now focuses on addressing racism, healing trauma, and encouraging positive growth.
There isn’t an exact date for when the children may arrive or what countries they’re coming from.
However, Starr will house them until the children can find sponsors or re-unite with their families.