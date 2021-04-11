Non-profit in Albion will house 240 unaccompanied migrant children

A migrant child holds onto a woman’s arm as they wait to be processed by a humanitarian group after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping migrants seeking asylum with clothing and food as well as transportation to the migrant’s final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it’s under control and said he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — Starr Commonwealth in Albion said they’ll soon house 240 unaccompanied migrant children.

The non-profit said the Federal Department of Health and Human Services needs to use its campus to temporarily shelter migrant children 12 years-old and younger.

Starr Commonwealth was originally created for runaway boys more than 100 years ago. According to its website, the organization now focuses on addressing racism, healing trauma, and encouraging positive growth.

There isn’t an exact date for when the children may arrive or what countries they’re coming from.

However, Starr will house them until the children can find sponsors or re-unite with their families.