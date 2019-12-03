Non-profit urges consumers to be wary of fake charities this holiday season

Woman’s hands give wrapped christmas or other holiday handmade present in paper with red ribbon. Present box, decoration of gift on white wooden table, top view with copy space

The non-profit, Better Business Bureau, is warning donors of fake charities this Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving and arose as a means of encouraging donors to give to charities for the holiday season.

“Donors want to know that their money is being spent wisely,” Melanie Duquesnel, BBB President & CEO said. “This time of year, so many fake charities and crowd funding sites pop up, preying on the giving nature of the season. That’s why it’s so important to do your research.”

The Eastern Michigan and Upper Peninsula-based non-profit’s work is based on promoting trust in the marketplace by assisting in the protection of consumers and businesses from fraud and unethical business practices.

BBB has screened more than 5.3 million companies and compiled more than 11,000 charity reviews. To vet a charity before you donate, check online at bbb.org or give.org.

When BBB analyzes the validity of a charity, it looks beyond finances and overhead. BBB also looks into a charity’s governance, effectiveness and fundraising practices and holds them to BBB standards. If a charity meets all 20 BBB standards, BBB will offer it BBB Accreditation and use of BBB’s seal.

BBB also has tips that increase your confidence that your donation will be used wisely: