Non-profit walking across the country for fallen military passes thru Lansing

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Memorial Day is two weeks away and members from a non-profit organization called Carry The Load are working to bring people together leading up to the holiday.



It’s doing this by walking across the country for a national relay to honor and remember our fallen military, veterans, and first responders; and it’s walking through Mid-Michigan, today.

Its goal is to connect people across the country and get them to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, and first responders, a message thats 15,500 miles long.

Here in the midwest, the walk began in Minneapolis, MN, and will end in Dallas, TX. Today, the group will begin in Lansing, Mi at 6 am and pass all the way through to Ypsilanti, MI.

This is the 10th year anniversary of the non-profit and it’s asking anyone who would like to join the walk, to sign up online or meet them at any of its stops.

At least one leader of the walk will carry a flag representing the non-profit at all times; this specific event began on April 28th and will last thru Memorial Day.

At that time, all walks from around the country will meet up and celebrate those who have fallen for our country.