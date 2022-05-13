LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Memorial Day is two weeks away. Members of the non-profit organization called “Carry the Load” are working across the country to bring people together leading up to the holiday.



The group is walking across the country for a national relay and Friday, May 13, the group is walking through Lansing and making their way to Detroit. All to help honor and remember our fallen military, veterans, and first responders.

The non-profit has a total of 5 relay routes happening across the country with separate routes for the west coast, mountain states, New England, the east coast, and the mid-west, all ending in Dallas.



During their walk, a group leader is expected to carry an American flag at all times representing those who have fallen and showing that they are carrying the load.



The mid-west route started in Minneapolis last week and made its way through Grand Rapids yesterday making its way through Lansing before heading to Detroit on Saturday, May 14.

The group says everyone and anyone is invited, all you need to do is show up to where they are walking and walk as far as you can. For more details on schedules, you can click the following: Carry the Load