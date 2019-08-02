Nonprofits and 6 News team up to build beds for Habitat for Humanity Home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The women of 6 News teamed up with Capital Region Habitat for Humanity in May to help rehabilitate a home for family of eight and tonight another non-profit came to help.

Today, was move in day for Suliman, Najat and their six children, but due to pest issues at their rental home, they didn’t have a bed to sleep in.

“When I found out that Najat and Suliman family of six children did not have beds, I thought you know what, I’m going to ask,” said 6 News Anchor, Sheri Jones.

She called Jarrod Olsen, President of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter, to see if his non-profit could help build beds for the family.

“When she brought it to my attention that they don’t and they need some, we went to work,” said Olsen.

In June, for 6 News Founders Day of Caring, members worked with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunkbeds. Sheri was one of those volunteers who got the idea to link up with the non-profit to build beds for Suliman, Najat and their children.

That was last week.

Now this week, the beds are already built and waiting for mattresses, comforters, sheets and pillows, which will all be donated.

“This delivery was kind of unusual because we usually deliver everything together, but the mattresses were just available at 5 o’clock right as we were getting here” said Olsen.

The mattresses and the rest of the bed set will be delivered tomorrow and through the weekend for the children.

Ashley Home& Furniture Store also donated couches, chairs and a bed for Suliman and Najat.

For the 6 News team, the house has come a long way from when the project first started in May.

“We’re actually experiencing this full circle, we were here on the very first day when we were ripping out the carpet, ripping out base boards, everything and cleaning up the back year, it was an overwhelming experience when we first started,” said Jones.

6 News also covered the home dedication on July 20th, when the keys were officially turned over the family. A story that Olsen was watching.

“I was sitting there watching the story and was like hmm I wonder if they have beds?” said Olsen.

It wasn’t even a week later that Jones called Olsen for the beds, and he says it was a privilege to be apart of something that will help the community.

“Folks hat need a helping hand, bring able to actually provide that and teaming up with other people that want to do that, that’s amazing,” said Olsen.

After the work was done today, Sleep in Heavenly Peace workers, Habitat for Humanity workers, 6 News members and the new home owners gathered for a picture to celebrate all they’ve accomplished together.