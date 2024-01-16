LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While homicides in the city of Lansing were down in 2023—non-fatal shootings were up.

Data from the city shows 14 homicides in 2023, compared to 16 in 2022. But the number of non-fatal shootings went from 58 incidents in 2022 to 64 in 2023.

Those data points have Lansing Chief of Police Ellery Sosebee concerned.

“People are tired of being afraid and are tired of crime in their communities,” he tells 6 News.

He says a new direction from the Office of the Ingham County Prosecutor and increased community involvement have bolstered LPD’s efforts to combat gun violence specifically, and violent crime in general.

Sosebee says LPD’s community policing efforts combined with gang and violence prevention programming are two tools having an impact. He also credits the work of community organizations in driving the gun deaths down. Organizations like the Advance Peace Initiative.

“Me, as police chief, saying, ‘That is not the path, that is not a good path to go down and here’s why.’ Doesn’t hit as hard as somebody who has actually walked that path, ‘I’ve done that, I’ve been there and this is what happens,’” Sosebee says

The Lansing Advance Peace initiative started 2022 with an objection of demolishing a pattern of retaliatory violence that had plagued the community in recent years. The goal was to achieve this by mentoring those at risk of violence involvement and providing assistance in developing skills.

Paul Elam is with Advance Peace in Lansing. He says the data shows one year into the program, gun deaths fell by 65% in Lansing, despite an increase in shootings overall. He says those numbers could improve even more, if the program expands into other areas of the city.

Working with neighborhood organizations, neighbors and the wider community is critical in keeping the peace and building bridges to other services.

“Knowing law enforcement is going to do their job and health and human services systems are going to do their job and provide individuals with supports and resources and behavioral health interventions,” Elam says. “We are out there trying to engage individuals until those systems are able to connect with them.”

Elam says the program expects to expand further into Lansing but also into East Lansing. Sosebee says he’s hoping the department’s roster will grow.



