Nonprofit gives out hundreds of turkey dinners in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Tabernacle of David Church provided turkey dinners to hundreds of families in Lansing on Thursday.

For the “Mobile 200 Turkey Box Giveaway,” people were invited to drive to the church’s food pantry, LMTS Community Outreach Services on West Holmes Road, and get the boxes placed directly into their cars.

Those boxes included a whole turkey plus side dishes like stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce.

“We recognize that individuals are food insecure,” LMTS Director Joshua Gillespie told 6 News. “Since the pandemic, there has been a thirty percent increase of individuals wondering where their next meal will come from so our beloved pastor wants us to be a beacon light of hope in the community to try to bless the people the best way we can.”

The organization’s food center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.