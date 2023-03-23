LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A nonprofit group working to help undocumented immigrants visited the Michigan Capitol on Thursday.

The group is called ‘Movimiento Cosecha Michigan,’ and some members were at the state capitol demanding change when it comes to driver’s licenses.



They’re hoping for the ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ bill gets passed.

Organizers say it would help give undocumented immigrants the freedom to drive their kids to school, become U.S. citizens, and even go to college.

“In a perfect world, they would approve licenses for all. We want them to pass the bill, and then we can drive without fear because we still have to move anyway. We have to transport ourselves,” said organizer, Silvia Bernal.

It’s been 15 years since Michigan stopped allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.