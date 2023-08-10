CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County organizations are inviting you to be “Upstream With a Paddle” on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Crandell Park, 3425 E. Clinton Trail.

The Michigan State University Crew Club will be there, racing two of their 8-person boat across Crandell Lake. In addition, the Eaton Rapids Outdoor Recreation Center will be providing people with the opportunity to go kayaking.

Eaton Community Health, partnering with Eaton Community Bank, is sponsoring Upstream With a Paddle, with proceeds to benefit ECH’s healthy communities work in Eaton County, organizers said.

In addition, there will be rock-skipping, rock hunting and identification and a large area dedicated to onshore games from the Eaton County Parks’ recreation trailer.

Other event partners are ALiVE and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“We stay focused on new and creative ways to build healthy neighborhoods, and that starts with connecting to each other and the spaces where live,” said ECH Director of Community Engagement Kalli Dempsey.