HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – A nonprofit that believes that a bed is a basic need for every child is hosting a build day in Haslett Saturday.

The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is meeting Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 8363 Coleman Road in Haslett to build bunk beds for children in need.

No experience is needed to volunteer and kids are welcome to help as long as they have a parent or guardian with them.

SHP believes that a bed is an essential part of the proper physical, emotional and mental support that every child needs.