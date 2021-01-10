Nonprofits in Lansing come together to give out food and clothes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nonprofits in Lansing came together to give out food, toiletries, and clothing to those who needed it.

Every second Sunday of the month, the “Picnic in the Park” event happens at Reutter Park.

Chris Pruett was homeless ten years ago.

“I spent four straight winters living in Lansing… downtown area,” Pruett said.

Now, he has his own house. But at the time, he appreciated the help from non-profits like these ones.

So, he’s returning the favor.

“I’m always trying to bring food to the homeless. It’s one of the main things,” Pruett said.

Pruett created a nonprofit called “Happiest Homeless Person Inspiration.” Today, they passed out “happy sacks” filled with food and winter essentials like hand warmers and gloves to those who need them.

“This is what I do… It’s my purpose. Been my purpose now for like seven years,” Pruett said.

Along with Pruett, a group of students from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School gave out bags filled with socks, lotion, toiletries, and candy.

Pruett and the law students were just a few of the many nonprofits and volunteers that came to give out food, hats, gloves, and toiletries.

Anyone is welcome to come to “Picnic in the Park.” The next event will be February 14, 2021.