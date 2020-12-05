Nonprofits suffering during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) —After Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday comes ‘Giving Tuesday.’

The Michigan Nonprofit Association says this year’s ‘Giving Tuesday is especially challenging, since the pandemic has forced many non-profits to cancel traditional fundraisers.

Donna Murray-Brown, President and CEO, of MNA says in some cases, donations have dropped 30 to 40 percent. She adds that federal funding has helped those groups weather the storm, but the future is still uncertain.

“I think it’s too early to tell if nonprofits are going to shutter their doors.” Murray-Brown said. “However I am concerned about what next year will bring. for now I think the majority of them are doing the best they can with what they’ve been dealt with , as they always do… but we still should be on the watch out on how things will evolve into the next year,” she said.

If you would like to help nonprofits in your area, the MNA has a directory on their website.