DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s media day for the annual North American International Auto Show in downtown Detroit.

The auto show is back for the second year during the fall season. 6 News reporter Darrylin Horne is at the show in Detroit, and managed to check out one of the Corvettes on display.

The main topic on everyone’s mind this year is electric vehicles.

The Big Three are showing off their EV models, and letting people test drive them as well.

Michigan State University’s MSU Mobility program has a booth at the show, where they are discussing production of lightweight batteries for all auto suppliers — helping to ensure the beautiful cars on display are also sustainable for the environment.

Wednesday is just media day, so the show won’t be open to the public until Saturday. The public will have until the following Saturday, Sept. 24, to attend.